Fox News said in a court filing Tuesday that it plans to put some of its most prominent executives and TV hosts on the witness stand to testify as part of its defense in the Dominion defamation trial.

The right-wing network told the judge it "intends to make available" these people to testify in-person. Fox will call these witnesses as part of their defense, but Dominion also wants to question them as part of their case.

