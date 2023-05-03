Tucker Carlson sent a racist text message that "set off a panic at the highest levels of Fox" and ultimately led to his firing, The New York Times reported Tuesday. But the abhorrent racism Carlson put on display should not have surprised anyone at Fox.

After all, Carlson openly employed white nationalist rhetoric on his Fox News program for years. Groups like the Anti-Defamation League, GLAAD and Black Lives Matter repeatedly warned Fox executives and pleaded with the network to take action, all to no avail.

