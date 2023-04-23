Tupperware may be on the verge of collapse, but the 77-year-old business' potential demise isn't necessarily a harbinger of worsening economic conditions.

While sales data shows the rest of the US consumer retail sector — including some of the company's competitors in the food storage space — seems to be recovering from the pandemic dip, Tupperware sales continue to decline.

