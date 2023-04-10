Tupperware stock plunges after warning it could go out of business

Tupperware shares fell as much as 40% in premarket trading Monday following a bleak warning that its future is looking murky.

 Tupperware

Tupperware shares fell nearly 40% in early trading Monday following a bleak warning that its future is looking murky.

In a regulatory filing late Friday, the container maker said there's "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern," and that it's working with financial advisers to find financing to stay afloat.

