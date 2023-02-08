Turkey's stock market halted after earthquake leads to sharp selloff

Trading on Istanbul's stock exchange was halted Wednesday after the earthquake leads to sharp selloff.

 Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Turkey's stock market has sunk 15% in the three days since a devastating earthquake hit parts of the country's south, piling further pain onto an already fragile economy.

Trading on Istanbul's stock exchange was halted Wednesday after the main index dropped 7% in early dealing, according to Turkey's Central Securities Depository.

