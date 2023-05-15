Investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of Turkey's presidential race in a runoff vote on May 28. They sent stocks tumbling Monday and pushed the value of its currency down to a new record low against the US dollar.

Turkey's benchmark BIST-100 index sank as much as 6.4% in pre-market trade after Sunday's election in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan performed better than polls suggested, tallying about 49.5% of the vote to the opposition's 44.9%.

