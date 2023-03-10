Twitter could have a new rival — a platform created by Meta

Facebook-parent Meta is exploring building a new, standalone platform for sharing text updates.

 Adobe Stock

Facebook-parent Meta is exploring building a new, standalone platform for sharing text updates, the company confirmed to CNN on Friday, in what could mark the most high-profile new contender to take on Twitter as it falters under Elon Musk.

"We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to CNN, which essentially described Twitter's mission statement without naming the platform.

Recommended for you

Tags