Twitter hit with one of the biggest outages since Elon Musk took over

Twitter is hit by another outage on Monday. The Twitter logo is pictured in 2022 outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.

 Constanza Hevia/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter's website was inaccessible for many users on Monday while others reported issues seeing photos and clicking through links in the app, marking one of the most wide-ranging service disruptions to date under new owner Elon Musk.

Some users who attempted to load Twitter.com or TweetDeck, a service that allows users to organize their Twitter feed into lists, were met with an error message: "your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint." Other users were able to access the site (although it appeared to load slowly), but they were met with the same error message when clicking on links.

