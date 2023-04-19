Twitter appears to have quietly rolled back a portion of its hateful conduct policy that included specific protections for transgender people.

The policy previously stated that Twitter prohibits "targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals." But the second line was removed earlier this month, according to archived versions of the page from the WayBack Machine.

