Twitter said Tuesday it will permit public institutions such as transit agencies and the National Weather Service to post large volumes of automated tweets for free, provided that the accounts doing so are "verified gov or publicly owned services."

The announcement marks another sudden pivot in Twitter's attempts to charge institutional users for access to its platform — reflecting an apparent concession to those who warned that Twitter's paywall plan would disrupt consumers' ability to receive timely updates from first responders, weather agencies and other vital services for which Twitter has become an essential distribution channel.

