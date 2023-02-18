Twitter to charge for SMS two-factor authentication

Twitter Blue subscribers will be the platform's only users able to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method.

 Adobe Stock

Twitter Blue subscribers will be the platform's only users able to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method, Twitter announced Friday.

The change will take place on March 20. Twitter users will have two other ways to authenticate their Twitter log-ins at no cost: an authentication mobile app and a security key.

Recommended for you

Tags