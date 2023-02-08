Twitter users on Wednesday briefly encountered various issues with the platform, including the inability to tweet, send direct messages or follow new accounts.

Some users trying to send new tweets received a pop-up saying they had reached the "daily limit" for sending tweets; for others, it simply said, "we're sorry, we weren't able to send your Tweet." Likewise, follow attempts were met with a message saying, "Limit reached. You are unable to follow more people at this time." And direct messages also failed to send.

