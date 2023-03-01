Twitter's timeline page appeared to experience a prolonged outage on Wednesday morning, marking the latest service disruption for the platform under new owner Elon Musk.

Some Twitter users who opened up their "for you" timeline were greeted with a blank screen and a message saying, "welcome to your timeline," encouraging them to follow other users to get tweets to show up even if they already followed various accounts. Other users were met with a "Welcome to Twitter!" message as if they had just joined the platform. The "following" page also failed to load.

