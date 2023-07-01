#TwitterDown: Elon Musk announces temporary read limits on Twitter

Thousands of Twitter users across several countries were unable to access the social media site, or faced difficulty and delays, on July 1.

 Adobe Stock

New York (CNN) — Thousands of Twitter users across several countries were unable to access the social media site, or faced difficulty and delays, Saturday.

“Rate Limit Exceeded” and “#TwitterDown” are the two top trending topics on the app in the US, for those who have use of it. The former had over 40,000 tweets as of Saturday noon.

CNN’s Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

