Twitter's former CEO has a new app that looks a lot like Twitter

The Bluesky social media app logo is seen on a mobile device in April 2023.

 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The buzzy new social media app of the moment looks so much like Twitter it's almost hard to distinguish the two. The profiles, timelines and colors are nearly identical. Even the creator is the same.

But under the hood, Bluesky, developed by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, is vastly different.

