Twitter's laid-off workers cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit, judge says

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Nov, 29. Twitter has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration rather than a class-action lawsuit.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Twitter has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration rather than a class-action lawsuit.

US District Judge James Donato on Friday ruled that five former Twitter employees pursuing a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before laying them off after its acquisition by Elon Musk must pursue their claims in private arbitration.

Recommended for you

Tags