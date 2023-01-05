Two months after mass Twitter layoffs, affected employees still waiting for severance offers

Two months after Elon Musk laid off half of Twitter's workforce, some employees affected say they have yet to receive any formal severance offer or separation agreement. The Twitter corporate headquarters building is seen here in San Francisco in November of 2022.

 Carlos Barria/Reuters

One former Twitter employee told CNN that they had expected to receive some information from the company by Wednesday, the last official employment date for many workers affected by the first wave of layoffs under Musk based on state and federal notice period regulations.

