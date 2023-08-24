New York (CNN) — The United Auto Workers union reached a tentative deal Thursday to raise wages 25% at Ultium Cells, a company that makes batteries for General Motors’ electric vehicles.

The union said the agreement will be retroactive to December 23, meaning that workers will get between $3,000 to $7,000 in total back pay, depending upon the hours they worked.

