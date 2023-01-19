Uber drivers don't always need four wheels, front-facing passenger seats and top speeds over 50 miles an hour just to drive people or deliveries from one place to another in a city. So Uber is working with automakers to create custom-built cars for urban ride- hail and delivery work, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.

Custom-made electric vehicles with three wheels, for instance, could "have a much smaller footprint in terms of environmental but also traffic flow" than typical passenger cars, Khosrowshahi said in an interview with the the Wall Street Journal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The discussion is shown in a video posted in the Journal's website. Uber has said that it will offer only fully electric rides in the United States and Europe by 2030. Uber is already working with the electric commercial vehicle startup Arrival to create a a car just for ride-hailing applications.

CNN's Matt McFarland contributed to this story.

