UBS brings back Sergio Ermotti as CEO to oversee Credit Suisse rescue

UBS is bringing back its former chief executive, Sergio Ermotti, pictured here in 2022, to steer the group through its takeover of rival Credit Suisse.

 Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

UBS is bringing back its former chief executive, Sergio Ermotti, to manage the hugely complex and risky task of completing the bank's emergency takeover of rival Credit Suisse.

The surprise appointment, announced Wednesday, highlights the scale of the challenge facing the Swiss lender as it executes a first-of-its-kind merger of two global banks with combined assets of nearly $1.7 trillion.

