UBS is still dealing with the fallout from the 2008 global financial crisis even as it prepares to take on the enormous challenge of absorbing Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's biggest lender said Tuesday it had set aside $665 million to cover litigation costs relating to past sales of US mortgage-backed securities, halving its profit for the first quarter just weeks before it expects to complete the emergency takeover of its stricken rival.

