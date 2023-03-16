The United Kingdom banned TikTok from official government devices on Thursday, adding to similar restrictions imposed by allies in Canada, the European Union and the United States.

The social media app is not widely used by UK officials, according to a government announcement, but the measure reflects concerns about TikTok's links to China through its parent company, ByteDance, and the possibility that the Chinese government could pressure the companies to hand over users' personal information.

Recommended for you

Tags