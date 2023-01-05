New car registrations in the United Kingdom fell to 1.6 million last year, the lowest level since 1992, as a global chip shortage hammered sales in the first six months.

The supply constraints saw many manufacturers prioritize the delivery of battery electric vehicles, which enjoyed record sales and overtook diesel cars for the first time in the UK market. Tesla's Model Y was the third-best seller overall, behind the Nissan Qashqai and Vauxhall Corsa.

