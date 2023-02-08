Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard could harm competition by letting Microsoft restrict Activision's video games to proprietary platforms such as Xbox, UK officials said Wednesday, in the latest challenge to the tech giant's blockbuster acquisition.

The UK's competition regulator said the proposed deal, which would make Microsoft the world's third-largest video game publisher, could hurt tens of millions of gamers in the country by leading to higher prices or fewer choices.

