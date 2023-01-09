UK nurses say strikes still on after 'disappointing' talks with government

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, arrives for a meeting with health minister Steve Barclay at the Department of Health in London on Monday, January 9.

 Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty Images

British nurses and ambulance drivers will press on with more strikes in a dispute over pay after talks with the government failed to produce a breakthrough on Monday.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which represents close to half a million nurses, midwives and health care assistants described the talks as "bitterly disappointing."

