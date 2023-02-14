UK strikes hit a 30-year high as inflation erodes pay

Education workers rally in Westminster, London during a day of strikes across the United Kingdom on February 1.

 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The United Kingdom lost more working days to strikes in 2022 than in any year since 1989, as employees walked out in large numbers over pay amid soaring living costs.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Tuesday that nearly 2.5 million working days were lost to industrial action between June and December, the highest since 1989 when 4.1 million days were lost.

Tags