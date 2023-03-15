UK tries to juice its economy once again as banking storm clouds gather

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt will do all he can to avoid the drama that engulfed last September's "mini" budget when he lays out the government's spending and tax plans on March 15.

 Peter Nicholls/Reuters

UK financial markets were spooked again Wednesday — although, unlike last fall, the turmoil was unrelated to a new government budget aimed at reversing Britain's economic decline.

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt was careful to avoid the drama that engulfed his predecessor's September "mini" budget as he laid out new spending and tax plans Wednesday. But as a crash in Credit Suisse shares reignited fears triggered last week by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the FTSE 100 sank and the pound fell against the US dollar.

