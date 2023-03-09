Visa, Mastercard and Discover announced they will pause a plan to implement a new merchant category code for the nation's gun retailers after political pressure from Republicans.

The measure that was designed help flag potential mass shooters and gun traffickers. In the wake of mass shootings, some financial companies, including Mastercard and Visa, have explored the possibility of tracking gun sales through their payment systems. Advocates say this would help track suspicious transactions of firearms and ammunition and could help flag potential mass shooters and gun traffickers.

