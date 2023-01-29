Jonathan Pulliam has been working at Disney World since 2018, dressing up as everything from beloved Disney cartoon characters to Star Wars villains. And while he loves his job, he says he can't afford it any longer.

"Me loving it, that's not enough to pay the bills," he said about his $15.85-an-hour salary that usually earns him about $550 a week. With rent for a typical apartment in the Orlando area costing about $1,800 per month according to Realtor.com, he says he couldn't get by if he wasn't living with his sister.

CNN's Anna Bahney contributed to this report.

