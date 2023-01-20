Unions just had one of the best years in terms of growing membership so far this century. But the high-profile organizing wins at Starbucks, Amazon and Apple stores are only a small part of that success.

A boom in hiring by a number of already unionized employers drove an increase of 200,000, or 1.3%, union-represented workers, to a total of 16 million. That was the biggest gain since 2015, according to statistics released Thursday by the Labor Department.

