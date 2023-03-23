About 32,000 hourly workers at Disney World will get raises equal to $3 an hour by the end of the year, and most will get raises of about 37% of their current pay by 2026 under a tentative five-year labor deal reached with a group of unions on the property Thursday.

About 75% of the full-time hourly workers covered under the deal currently get about $15 an hour, according to the unions. The employees do everything from perform as characters to staff restaurants and shops, drive buses, trams and monorails as well as work at front desks and perform hotel housekeeping duties.

