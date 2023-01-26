If airlines are to avoid repeats of recent service problems, they'll need to have a lot more back-up in place, according to United CEO Scott Kirby.

"You can't run an airline like it's 2019, and the reason is because the system is just stressed to the max," Kirby told CNN's Christine Romans in an interview this week. "There's strains everywhere, whether it's in security or FAA staffing or systems. Across the board there are strains in the system, aircraft manufacturers delivering, having enough pilots and all of those stresses and strains means that the system is tighter."

