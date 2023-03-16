Unlike last year, this tax season has been going smoothly

The past two tax-filing seasons were fraught with aggravations, delays, last-minute changes and huge backlogs at the IRS. But by comparison, this year's tax-filing season has been going relatively smoothly, tax preparers say.

 prachid/Adobe Stock

"After a few years of pandemic-related updates, mid-tax season IRS guidance, last-minute tax law changes and more, the 'quiet' is a welcome change to many," the National Association of Tax Preparers said in a statement.

