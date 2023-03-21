US companies including Netflix and Boeing join 'biggest' business mission to Vietnam

A street vendor pushes a bicycle along a road in the old quarter in Hanoi, Vietnam, on March 21.

 Linh Pham/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dozens of American companies are in Vietnam this week in hopes of pushing further into the fast-growing Southeast Asian economy, which has emerged as an attractive potential alternative to China as companies seek to diversify their markets and supply chains.

Senior executives from 52 US firms are taking part in the biggest business mission ever organized by the US-ASEAN Business Council, the trade lobby told CNN.

