US consumer confidence improved in March

Confidence in the US economy improved in March, despite the sudden turmoil in the banking industry. Pictured is a Skechers' store in New York.

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Confidence in the US economy ticked up in March, despite the sudden turmoil in the banking industry, according to the latest report from the Conference Board.

The business group's Consumer Confidence Index increased to 104.2 in March from an upwardly revised reading of 103.4 the month before.

