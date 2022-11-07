US consumers borrowed $25 billion more in September

A cashier assists a customer at a checkout counter at Harmons Grocery store in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 21. American consumers borrowed another $25 billion in September, as higher costs led to further dependence on credit cards and other loans.

 George Frey/Bloomberg/Getty Images

American consumers borrowed another $25 billion in September, according to newly released Federal Reserve data, as higher costs led to further dependence on credit cards and other loans.

Economists were anticipating monthly growth of $30 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Recommended for you

Tags