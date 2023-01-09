US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November

US consumer borrowing continued its strong upward climb in November, increasing by $27.96 billion from the month before, according to Federal Reserve data released on January 9.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US consumers' credit-hungry approach to spending continued in November, with borrowing rising by nearly $28 billion, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday.

The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the $29.12 billion jump seen in October but extends a historic stretch of reliance on debt during a year with soaring inflation.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News