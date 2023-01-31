US consumers remain wary of the economy, new survey shows

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index measured 107.1 in January, according to data released by the business think tank, and picture, people shop in the Nike store in Soho on January 28, in New York City.

 Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Consumer confidence in the economy continues to waver, despite easing inflation.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index — a closely watched metric gauging attitudes about the current and future strength of the economy — measured 107.1 in January, according to data released Tuesday by the business think tank. It was down from an upwardly revised 109 in December and below economists' expectations.

