US deficit widens by $85 billion in December

A bicyclist rides past the US Capitol at dusk as the House meets to vote on a rules package for the 118th Congress, in Washington, DC, on January 9.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The US government recorded a deficit of $85 billion in December, bringing the total deficit to nearly $1.42 trillion for the 2022 calendar year, the Treasury Department reported Thursday.

The government, which runs on a fiscal year that starts in October, is running a deficit of $421.41 billion for its fiscal first quarter of 2023, a 12% increase from the fiscal first quarter of 2022, Treasury data shows.

Recommended for you

Tags