US government moves to seize $460 million Robinhood stake linked to Sam Bankman-Fried

The US government moves to seize $450 million Robinhood stake linked to FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The disgraced crypto executive here arrives at the Manhattan federal court, New York, January 3.

 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

The US government is stepping into a contentious, multijurisdictional legal battle over the ownership of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of assets connected to the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that has moved to seize millions of shares of Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, whose ownership is disputed by several parties, including Bankman-Fried himself, his bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and another bankrupt crypto company.

