The US government is planning to change auto emissions standards in a way that means automakers would need to sell a lot more electric vehicles. By 2032, electric vehicles would need to make up about two-thirds of all the new cars sold in America.

Without these requirements, electric vehicles would have reached that sort of market share sometime after 2035, according to Moody's industry analyst Matthias Heck. The goals laid out by the EPA are manageable, he said, but it won't be easy and high levels of investment would be needed. For now, the proposal is still just that, a proposal, and could well change before before being finalized, Heck pointed out.

