US home building surged in February

US home building jumped higher in February, turning around after five consecutive months of falling even as mortgage rates were climbing last month.

 Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

US home building jumped higher in February, turning around after five consecutive months of falling.

Housing starts, a measure of new home construction, rose by 9.8% in February from January. But that's still down 18.4% from a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the Census Bureau. Starts in January rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.450 million, up from the revised January estimate of 1.321 million.

Recommended for you

Tags