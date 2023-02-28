US home prices fell in December for the sixth-straight month

US home prices fell for the sixth month in a row in December. Pictured is a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US home prices fell for the sixth month in a row in December, as rising mortgage rates pushed prospective buyers out of the housing market, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, released Tuesday.

All cities in the 20-city index — which includes New York, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Los Angeles — reported declines before and after seasonal adjustments, with a median decline of 1.1%.

