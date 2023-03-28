US home prices fell in January for the seventh-straight month

US home prices fell for the seventh month in a row in January. Pictured is a subdivision in Atlanta, in 2022.

 Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US home prices fell for the seventh month in a row in January, even as mortgage rates eased, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, released Tuesday.

After seasonal adjustment, the National Index posted a month-over-month decrease of 0.2%.

