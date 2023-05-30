US home prices rose in March for the second month in a row

In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US home prices rose slightly in March, showing a continuing recovery, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, released Tuesday.

It’s the second month in a row that prices have increased, after an increase in February that snapped a seven-month streak of month-over-month declines.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags