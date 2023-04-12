US inflation fell in March for the ninth month in a row

Annual inflation dropped for the ninth consecutive month in March. Pictured is a H Mart grocery store in Fairfax, Virginia, in April.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The pace of US consumer price increases continued to cool down in March from last summer's scorching-hot levels: Annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, dropped for the ninth consecutive month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Prices rose 5% for the 12 months ended in March, down from 6% in February. It's the smallest 12-month increase since May 2021.

