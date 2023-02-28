US is reviewing Huawei export license policy amid rising congressional scrutiny of China

The US government is reviewing a policy that permits certain US exports to continue to Huawei. Pictured is a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing in 2019.

 Mark Schiefelbein/AP/FILE

The US government is reviewing a policy that permits certain US exports to continue to Huawei, despite an overall push by the Trump and Biden administrations to block the Chinese telecommunications giant from receiving American technology.

Alan Estevez, a Commerce Department official, told lawmakers Tuesday that the policy is "under assessment" as the agency conducts a "top-to-bottom review of our export control policies related to the [People's Republic of China]."

