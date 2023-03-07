US Justice Department sues to block JetBlue's purchase of Spirit Airlines

The US Justice Department is suing to stop the JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger.

 Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

The US Justice Department is suing to stop JetBlue's proposed $3.8 billion deal to buy discount carrier Spirit Airlines, the first time in more than 20 years that the government has sought to block a US airline merger.

The lawsuit, announced Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is not a surprise: The Biden administration has argued since taking office there needs to be greater competition between businesses, especially in the airline industry, to lower costs for consumers. Spirit, with its low base fare business model that charges customers extra for everything, including carry-on bags, prompts larger carriers to offer a percentage of their seats at the lowest possible price.

