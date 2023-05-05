US labor market heats back up, adding 253,000 jobs in April

US employers added 253,000 jobs in April.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The labor market heated back up in April as employers added 253,000 jobs, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's a surprising increase at a time when many indicators were pointing to a slowdown in the job market.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%. The labor force participation rate held steady at 62.6%.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags