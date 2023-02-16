US home building fell again in January, marking five straight months of declines, even as mortgage rates moderated and inflation cooled.

Housing starts, a measure of new home construction, fell by 4.5% in January from December. That's down 21.4% from a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the Census Bureau. Starts in January fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.31 million, down from the revised December estimate of 1.37 million.

